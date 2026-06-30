Living My Faith with Rick Meyer and Ayodeji Anifowose

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Rick Meyer and Ayodeji Anifowose.

Rick Meyer

Owner of Running On Faith Ministry

Website Address: https://Rickemeyer.com

Ayodeji Anifowose

CEO of Ayo

Website Address: https://www.ayodejianifowose.com/home