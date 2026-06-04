Living My Faith with Ronai Brumett of JESN LLC

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today, our host, James Fenimore, spoke with Ronai Brumett.

Ronai Brumett

Owner of JESN LLC

Website Address: https://www.ronaibrumett.com/

Short Company Description:

Founder of RonaiBrumett.com , Ronai Brumett is a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengths Coach, speaker, author, and faith-based leadership coach who helps people understand who God created them to be so they can align their identity, voice, and actions with His purpose. Through coaching, speaking, and her book Faithfully Unleash Your Strengths, she equips individuals, churches, and organizations to lead with confidence, clarity, and authentic God-given Strengths.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

One of the most significant moments in my faith journey happened at the Faith Over Fear event in November 2024. During that weekend, something shifted deeply in my heart. For the first time, I truly understood that faith was not about religion or performance. It was about a real relationship with Christ. I began sincerely asking God to help me hear His voice more clearly, and He answered in ways I could not ignore. I realized He had been there all along, patiently guiding me, loving me, and waiting for me to trust Him more fully. That experience changed how I live my life. It taught me that obedience and surrender are not about having everything figured out or being perfect. They are about saying yes to God, even when you feel uncertain. That season gave me the courage to step forward in faith, write my (HIS) book Faithfully Unleash Your Strengths, and begin helping others understand who God created them to be.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

I strive to live out my faith by helping people understand who God created them to be and reminding them that they have value, purpose, and identity in Him. Whether I’m speaking, coaching, writing, or simply having conversations with people in everyday life, I try to lead with love, encouragement, honesty, and compassion. At home, my faith influences how I show up as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. I believe faith is not something we turn on for church on Sunday. It is how we treat people, how we handle challenges, how we forgive, and how we choose to serve others daily. In my work and community, I openly share how God has transformed my life through surrender, obedience, and trusting Him more fully. Through my coaching, speaking, and my book Faithfully Unleash Your Strengths, I help people discover their God-given Strengths so they can walk in greater confidence, clarity, and purpose. I also believe living out my faith means being willing to pray with people, encourage them when they feel lost, and remind them they are not walking through life alone.

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

Psalm 139:14 has been especially meaningful to me in this season: “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.” This verse has deeply impacted how I see myself and others. For so long, many of us spend our lives trying to fit into expectations, comparing ourselves to others, or believing parts of who we are are “too much” or “not enough.” This scripture reminds me that God intentionally created each of us with purpose, design, and value.

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

I would encourage them to stop trying to “perform” their faith and start focusing on building a real relationship with God. So many people feel like they are not good enough, spiritual enough, or knowledgeable enough, but God is not asking for perfection. He simply wants our hearts and our willingness to draw closer to Him. Start small. Talk to God honestly. Ask Him to help you hear Him more clearly. Spend time in prayer, read scripture, and pay attention to the ways He may already be speaking through people, circumstances, conviction, peace, or even repeated messages showing up in your life. I would also encourage people to stop comparing their walk to someone else’s. God created each of us uniquely and often speaks to us in personal ways that align with who we are. Growth in faith is not about becoming someone else. It is about becoming more fully who God created you to be. One of the biggest things I’ve learned is that obedience often comes before confidence. Sometimes God asks us to take one small step of faith before we fully understand where He is leading, and those small steps can completely transform your life.