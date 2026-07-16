Living My Faith with Terrence Higgs, and Aaron Snow

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our host, James Fenimore spoke with Terrence Higgs, and Aaron Snow.

Terrence Higgs

Founder of of SpeakerRealm

Website Address: https://terrencehiggs.com/



Aaron Snow

Lead Pastor at Purpose Church

Website Address: https://www.wearepurposechurch.com



The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.