Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our host, James Fenimore spoke with Tiffany McBride.

Tiffany McBride

CEO of Empowered By Hope, LLC

Website Address: empoweredbyhope.org

Short company description:

At EMPOWERED BY HOPE, we are committed to empowering individuals to rise above adversity with resilience and unwavering faith. Grounded in the belief that every person has the strength to overcome challenges, we provide support, resources, and mentorship to help individuals rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose. Through faith-based guidance, community-driven initiatives, and personal development, we inspire transformation, foster hope, and create pathways to a brighter future. Our mission is to uplift, restore, and equip individuals with the tools they need to thrive—spiritually, emotionally, and practically—so they can step into their God-given potential with confidence and strength.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

When I did finally retire. Something I had been prayed for 14 years.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

I began to decrease and let God increase in all areas of my life.

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

Proverbs 3:5 Lean not unto your on understanding, but in all your way acknowledged God / Proverbs 4:7 In all your getting get understanding.

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

Surrender all and seek get understanding and learn Gods way of living.

Transcript:

Morgan

Welcome back to another episode of Living My Faith, where we highlight those who are making an impact in our kingdom. I am Morgan Allen, joined today by Tiffany McBride with Empowered by Hope. Tiffany, thank you so much for joining us.

Tiffany

Thank you, Morgan. Thank you for having me.

Morgan

Absolutely. So give me the rundown of the great work that you’re doing with Empowered by Hope.

Tiffany

Empowered by Hope, along with my longtime partner Dr. Stephen Evans and Mr. Alex Ramirez, we are trying to spread the goodness of God’s Word and how to apply it in everyday life.

Morgan

Beautiful. And how do you do so? I know you do some consulting and some coaching with parents and kids, so tell me a little bit more about that.

Tiffany

Well, what we do is it’s a case-by-case basis, but we tailor our programs around the individual. It’s not one shoe fits all, you know, because everybody has a different situation. Everybody has a level of interest in Christ or being saved, or what works and what doesn’t work in starting out in their faith. And so we meet people where they are.

The worst thing you can do is come to a situation and tell somebody what they need to do. That’s great, but how do I do it? I’ve had the door closed in my face before. People I’ve talked to have had my back turned. I put my faith in Christ. I go to church, I get church hurt, things don’t work the way they want them to.

What we do is give you a blueprint because we know these things are going to happen. We’ve got 60 years of experience combined, information and education that we have that we give to you to use to your ability, to use to your knowledge to overcome obstacles. We have scripts that you might read. We have daily planner sets that will help you along your journey.

Morgan

Beautiful. How are you weaving faith into this?

Tiffany

Okay, I think people need to know exactly what faith is first of all. The Bible tells us faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. That’s hard to fathom because you have to do without first, but you have to have faith of what’s not there.

You know, when I was in school at Liberty University, we talked about can faith and science coexist? Well, I think it has to coexist because faith is not having the answers. It’s not having the makeup of what something is, but you still have hope. Science is creating evidence, finding evidence. But with faith it’s the opposite. You’re working without evidence.

Morgan

Absolutely. And so that has led you to writing your book. Will you tell me about the book that you’ve written?

Tiffany

I was led to write this book because of the obstacles that I had been through in life. And when I share my story, people will say, you know, people need to hear this. People need to know this. And that’s what led me to write the book.

It took me about four years to write the book, but I wanted people to know that you’re always going to hear man’s perspective on things that you’re going through, and then you’re going to hear God’s perspective. And the Bible already tells us my ways are not your ways and your thoughts are not my thoughts.

So I wanted people to get both sides of the story of how they should walk in adversity and what God has to say about your situation. And when God has something to say about the situations that we have, He answers. Man does not have the answer. Man has a perspective. Man has an opinion, but they do not have the answer.

God’s Word will not return back void. So if you go by His Word or walk in His faith, things are going to work in your favor.

Morgan

Yeah, absolutely. And when He is our living hope, it just changes everything about everything. So what is something that you love most about the book that you have written?

Tiffany

It’s relatable. It’s relatable in every situation. I think people will get a good sense of what I’m talking about in the books.

We talk about having the mindset. You have to have a mindset to do what you need to do because wherever the heart goes, somebody will follow. I was thinking the other day about something I called it because we have a podcast as well, Mindset Matters. I encourage you to go and listen to that.

I’m talking about the power of love. One. How does one, two, three make one?

You have the Father. You have the Son. You have the Holy Ghost. You have the mind. You have the body. You have the soul. But they’re all one. They all work in conjunction. There’s strength in numbers.

That’s why the Bible wants us to assemble ourselves in church with like-minded people, worshiping one God, one faith. This book gives you steps and downloads and action plans that you can do every day to read and strengthen yourself.

And it’s not about making people think. It’s about building yourself up. And I understand that. But there are struggles in life of having the mindset that this is something that’s going to build character, it’s going to build my relationship with Christ. And this is how I want people to learn that I can do this with Christ on my side.

I think it’s a beautiful book because it gives you tools to use. If someone is just starting out on this walk with Christ, it’s a struggle. It’s a struggle. It’s a struggle for those who, including myself, have been with Christ for a very, very long time. But don’t be complacent because the devil is always busy. He knows your likes. He knows your interests. He knows your weaknesses. He knows your habits.

But we have to strengthen ourselves daily.

Morgan

Absolutely. And put on the full armor of—

Tiffany

Exactly.

Morgan

Thank you so much for what you’re bringing to the world through your perspective and through God’s perspective. It’s absolutely beautiful. If you want to find your book, how can they do so?

Tiffany

You can find the book on Amazon. It’s the only place it’s listed right now. Or you can go to my website, empoweredbyhopetalk, and leave me a message and I’ll make sure that you get the book.

Morgan

And what’s the name of the book one more time?

Tiffany

The name of the book is Obstacles to Silver Lining. Look at that beautiful cover.

Morgan

Beautiful.

Tiffany

I love that because I do believe there is a silver lining to the obstacles.

Morgan

Yes, absolutely. Thank you again, Tiffany. And viewers, thank you for tuning in to another episode of Living My Faith. If you want more information, head on over to LivingMyFaith.com and we have it right there. We’ll see you in the next episode, and have a blessed day.

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