On A Mission with Deborah LaNier of Audrey’s House

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, Brandon Sobalvarro spoke with Deborah LaNier of Audrey’s House

Deborah LaNier

Founder and CEO of Audrey’s House

Website Address: https://audreyshouseoftn.com/