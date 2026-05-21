On A Mission with Doctor NaTasha Jordan of Plank Speck Consulting

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, Grace Hooks spoke with NaTasha Jordan of Plank Speck Consulting.

NaTasha Jordan

Founder and CEO of Plank Speck Consulting

Website Address: drnatashaj.com