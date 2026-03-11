On a Mission with Jay Owen of Business Builders

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our host, Morgan Allen and Della Sellers spoke with Jay Owen.

Jay Owen

CEO at Business Builders

Website Address: https://businessbldrs.com

Short company description:

We help businesses, churches, and non-profits get attention and grow with messaging and marketing services.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Perseverance is key

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Alpha Omega Miracle Home

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

The Church of Eleven22

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

That I was a faithful steward of all God entrusted me with

Transcript:

Morgan:

Welcome back to another episode of On a Mission, where we highlight those who are on a mission to make Kingdom impact. I’m Morgan Allen, joined by my awesome co-host Della Sellers with Girls of Virtue. Thank you for being here.

Della:

It’s always a pleasure.

Morgan:

Yes. So we have a great guest today, Jay Owen with Business Builders. Jay, thank you so much for joining.

Jay:

Hey, thanks for having me.

Morgan:

Yes. So give us the overview. What is Business Builders all about?

Jay:

Well, we help businesses, nonprofits, and ministries grow, get attention, and scale. I mean, people have a mission, and I don’t care whether you’re in the nonprofit space or you’re in church or you’re running a for-profit business. Everybody’s on some kind of a mission.

And so our job is to help them achieve that by getting in front of the right people and encouraging them to take action.

Morgan:

And that is so exciting. Helping these individuals make a bigger impact in our kingdom, the Kingdom of God. I love it. I love it.

So you’re doing some great work with AI as well, and we want to hear all about that. How are you using that to help these people grow?

Jay:

Yeah, I mean, AI is just an incredible tool and resource out there right now. Some people are either a little overwhelmed by it sometimes because it’s changing so quickly, or maybe they’re a little intimidated or scared or worried about it because it could affect jobs and it’s certainly changing the way that we work.

Or people are really excited about it. And I fall into that excited camp of going, what does this make possible?

I’ve seen it both in business and in ministry. The ability to achieve outcomes more quickly at a higher quality is like something we’ve never been able to do before. So it’s a really exciting time to be in the space.

Morgan:

Yes. And you were sharing how cool it was when you were traveling in Israel, how you were using AI. Tell us more about that.

Della:

Yeah. So I got a chance for the first time to do what most people would call a Sabbath. And I journeyed through Egypt and Israel as a solo portion of transitioning from 40 to 41.

I kept ChatGPT open with an AirPod in, and I have used it over the years throughout ministry. I pray in it before I use it, because that’s just my posture. If I’m going to do anything, we’re just going to invite the Lord into it to start.

And then it walked with me over every step that I went. So as I journeyed through the desert of Egypt, as I did the Sea of Galilee and all the Old City of Jerusalem, I could talk to it and ask questions.

It would speak back to me. It would pray over things. And it even tied personal context to the locations as it helped me grow through my faith.

Since it was such a sabbatical for me, it really began to walk through my faith journey with me all the way down to completely designing the final tattoo that I got at the end of the journey.

Morgan:

Wow, that is amazing. What a great use of AI.

So back to you, Jay. How are you really utilizing this to move the Kingdom forward?

Jay:

Well, a lot of different ways. I get to work with businesses, nonprofits, and churches.

A specific example—at Church of 1122, where I get to spend a lot of time here in Jacksonville—we’ve built tools that allow us to reach more people.

For example, we’re working on a new version for Easter. It’s an invite tool that lets people select their campus, choose their service time, and automatically send a text to someone.

Historically, building a tool like that would have cost thousands of dollars and taken weeks to build. Instead, we’re able to do it in a morning or an afternoon and get exactly what we want.

Those are the kinds of impacts that are possible: creating micro apps that historically were out of budget to build. Now we can use them to reach people for the Kingdom of God, which is awesome.

Morgan:

That is awesome. So every time we text in 441122, you’re behind all that?

Jay:

Well, I’ve got a really great team. I’ve helped with a lot of it, but there’s an awesome team that helps with all those things—great communication teams and creative teams. But yes, those automations are things we’ve gotten to help with.

Della:

So I have a question for the average ministry.

What is your recommendation if they’re hesitant to get started with AI because they might be like me? I can get to the basics, and I’ll even ask it things to help create structure.

But if there was one thing you’ve seen while working with ministries in marketing, if you said, “Hey, this is one thing you should dabble in and make a strength,” what would it be?

Jay:

Well, as it relates to AI specifically, one of the most important things is the context that we give it.

I think people worry too much about writing the perfect prompt. That’s actually the wrong way to think about it.

The right way is giving it enough information so it understands who you are, what you want, and what you’re trying to achieve. That makes all the difference.

Another simple hack is this: at the end of whatever you’re asking it to do, ask it if it needs to ask you questions to create a better outcome.

We usually think of typing something and getting a response. But if you ask AI whether it’s ChatGPT or Claude AI to ask you questions, it will give you questions.

When you answer those questions, you’re giving it more context, which produces a much better result.

The other thing I encourage people to do is try again. Maybe you tried AI tools six months ago or a year ago and gave up.

But the space is changing so fast. Literally every week new tools are coming out. It can be overwhelming, which is why we create resource guides for people.

But the number one hack I would give people today is to ask it to ask you questions.

Morgan:

That is such great advice.

One last question for you. Is there a verse or passage that has been sticking out to you lately that you’d like to share with our audience today?

Jay:

Yeah, the biggest one for me right now—ironically related to getting a tattoo—is James 1:2.

It says, “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you encounter trials of various kinds.”

That’s so rich when you think about it. James is actually the first chronological book written in the New Testament, and it’s written by Jesus’ brother.

And the second verse says, “I know things are hard, but count it as joy.”

That’s so countercultural. It’s such an upside-down Kingdom way to think.

But it really is true because we have a joy that outlasts our circumstances, and that’s Jesus Christ.

That verse is the one I’d probably want tattooed on me.

Della:

I absolutely love that.

The sermon on my tattoo is actually John 15. Matthew 6:33 is my first—it’s the root of who I am as a woman—but this one was about abiding.

It kept showing up the whole journey. It was spoken over me and prayed over me.

God handed me a book called The Secrets of the Vine. Then someone else shared a vision about the vine.

John 15 says that if we abide in Christ, we will bear much fruit.

But it also talks about pruning. God prunes the things in our lives that bear fruit.

Pruning is cutting things off, and it’s hard. So finding joy in the pruning—that was my lesson for this year.

How do I find joy even in the pruning?

Morgan:

Yeah, it’s good.

Well Jay, thank you so much for joining us today. It has been a pleasure to have you on.

Jay:

Yeah, thanks for having me.

Morgan:

And viewers, thank you for tuning in to another episode.

If you want more information about Business Builders, head on over to LivingMyFaith.com and we have it right there.

We’ll see you in the next episode of On a Mission.

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