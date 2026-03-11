On a Mission with Kim James of the Young Leaders Council

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, Morgan Allen, spoke with Kim James.

Kim James

CEO of the Young Leaders Council

Website Address: https://www.youngleaderscouncil.org/

Short company description:

Young Leaders Council is a 501(c)3 organization founded to provide board governance and leadership training for young professionals seeking to invest in their community by serving on the board of local nonprofit organizations. YLC’s programming consists of a series of eleven interactive training sessions that address fundamental board skills. Participants are typically between 25 and 40 years of age and represent a broad range of corporate, civic, and volunteer backgrounds. The training is followed by the completion of a one-year internship with a nonprofit community organization.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Mending Hearts – I have served as a member of the Mending Hearts Board since July 2022 (Board Chair 2023-2024). I also serve on the Board for the Tennessee Nonprofit Network (June 2025 – Present). I support both organizations by investing my time, talents, and very limited treasure to build awareness for the organization, support the leadership and mission, and provide strategic guidance to ensure long-term impact in our community.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that it’s important to use your voice as a force for good. Be brave and confident and own your place at the table.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

By volunteering through service or by providing leadership and guidance to aid in the mission.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

I would like to be remembered as a fearless and loving mom / wife and genuine person who cared for others and did her best to make a difference in the community.

Transcript:

Morgan:

Welcome back to another episode of On a Mission, where we highlight those who are on a mission and making an impact. I’m Morgan Allen, joined today by Kim James with the Young Leaders Council. Kim, thank you so much for joining.

Kim:

Thank you for having me. Excited to be here.

Morgan:

Yes. So, Kim, tell me about the great work you’re doing in Nashville for the Young Leaders Council.

Kim:

I have the privilege of serving as CEO of a nonprofit organization called Young Leaders Council. Our mission is really to effectively train young professionals who are looking to actively engage on nonprofit boards and really take their volunteer efforts to the next level.

We’re really excited about that. We’ve been doing this work for just over 40 years. We’ve trained over 3,500 young professionals, and we are just excited about the impact that our organization gets to have on the Nashville community through these wonderful individuals who have decided to utilize their tremendous talents, treasures, and knowledge to make our community better.

Morgan:

That is so exciting and what a great opportunity it is for them. What are some of the benefits that these young people get from being on the board of a nonprofit?

Kim:

When you think about being in that professional environment with all of these different leaders in the community who represent diverse industries and have all this wonderful experience, and knowing that collectively you are coming together to make a difference for that organization and ultimately make your community better, it’s powerful.

From the standpoint of a young professional who may or may not have been in that setting before, it really gives you the confidence to find your voice and to be able to step in and see how you specifically can do something impactful for someone who may be less fortunate or for your community more broadly.

Morgan:

That just opens doors in so many ways for them. That’s incredible.

Now, have you seen a success story of a young adult who comes in, goes through the council, and now serves on a nonprofit board? How have you seen this change someone’s life?

Kim:

For sure. I tell you, it changed my life.

Back when I was a young professional myself, I was in my mid to late twenties when I went through the program and learned who I was from a leadership perspective. I was able to step into a nonprofit board space and really mature professionally.

When I think about my own professional trajectory and the opportunity to see other young people do the same thing now, it’s incredibly rewarding.

I have many stories, but one of my favorites is when someone in the nonprofit community stops me and says, “Kim, I’m so excited about the work that you’re doing. Young Leaders Council has helped us specifically. In fact, my board chair is a YLC alum. He started off as our intern and now he’s our board chair.”

That validates the work we’ve been doing over the past 40 years. It lets us know that this work matters and that there’s a direct correlation between YLC’s work and the success of a thriving nonprofit community, which is what we have here in Nashville.

Morgan:

That is awesome. What would you say are some of your biggest strengths as an organization?

Kim:

I would say the legacy of leadership.

When I came into this role about five years ago, we had been fortunate to have some incredible executive directors who served in this capacity, including one who served for about 25 years.

So when you think about the work that was done long before I stepped into this role, I came into an organization that already had a reputation for excellence.

Being able to bring my own unique skill set and elevate it to the next level has been one of the joys of my professional life.

One of the things we’ve worked on specifically is creating our own board governance curriculum. That really aligns with our mission to continue doing great work while strengthening and enhancing the program.

Morgan:

That is so exciting. I’m sure you’re pumped for the future of the organization.

Is there anything else that we didn’t talk about today that you’re just dying to share?

Kim:

Right now we have 112 awesome young professionals representing diverse industries in our spring training program.

Our program is facilitated through five cohorts annually, three in the spring and two in the fall. Right now we have three cohorts going through our 11-week training.

Tomorrow we’re hosting one of my favorite events, which is our nonprofit tour. We’ll have 40 nonprofits participating in a vendor-style environment where they can share the work they’re doing and directly engage with the leaders in our program.

What that means is someone in our program will learn about an organization they had never heard of before, get energized, and decide they want to support that mission.

That excitement happens every semester, and seeing these individuals dedicate themselves to serving the community is truly an honor and a privilege.

Morgan:

Wow, that is amazing. I love what you guys are doing.

Kim, thank you so much for the great work you’re doing, and thank you for joining us today.

Kim:

I appreciate it. It was great talking with you.

Morgan:

Viewers, thank you so much for tuning in to another episode of On a Mission. If you want more information, head over to LegacyOfLeadersTV.com and we have it right there.

We’ll see you in the next episode of On a Mission.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

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