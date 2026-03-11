On a Mission with Mark Blaze of the Greater Nashville Technology Council

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host Morgan Allen spoke with Mark Blaze.

Mark Blaze

CEO of Greater Nashville Technology Council

Website Address: https://technologycouncil.com/

Short company description:

Non-profit organization. Membership based. Mission is to elevate the technology ecosystem in our community.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Make sure your why aligns with your organization’s mission.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Volunteering.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Made things better than I found them.

Transcript:

Morgan:

Welcome back to another episode of On A Mission, where we highlight leaders who are on a mission and making an impact. I’m Morgan Allen, joined today by Mark Blaze with the Greater Nashville Technology Council. Mark, thank you so much for being here.

Mark:

It’s a pleasure. I’m honored to be on the show.

Morgan:

Well, fantastic. So tell me what you have going on with the council. What are you guys working on?

Mark:

Well, we’re actually working on the rest of ’26 with a view to how we’re going to move into ’27. We work primarily, you know, our mission is to elevate the tech community in our region.

With that said, I have a strong belief that by doing so, we not only elevate the tech community, we elevate the entire community. So that’s the foundation of our mission.

We work from four pillars, which are connect, unite, develop, and promote. And all our programming, our events work around those four pillars, making sure we’re in alignment with our mission.

Morgan:

So, break it down for me, technology is a very wide realm. What in technology, are you in AI, are you in software, are you, tell me more.

Mark:

All. I mean, really, when I say all we, you know, for example, we have an Innovation Summit September 10th, and we will have tracks related to AI, cybersecurity, leadership, data.

So it really does cover the entire spectrum. Technology is that’s our baby. We want to really promote all the areas because they do interact and they definitely have an impact on each other.

AI has an impact on cybersecurity and the needs. Data obviously has an impact on AI. So we do work within all spaces.

Morgan:

Wow. And because you guys are the overarching umbrella in the Nashville community. So, what are some of your goals in helping provide a safer space for technology or helping the growth?

Mark:

So goals, you know, one of my goals, I really want this region, you know, the Middle Tennessee region, to be renowned for ethical use of technology.

And by that, ethical can be inclusion. Everybody should have access to technology. It can be how we talk at the council.

Sometimes zip codes can discriminate against opportunity. They don’t discriminate against talent, because talent can be found in any zip code. But sometimes they can discriminate against opportunities.

And we want to remove those. We want to engage the entire community and provide those opportunities. I believe that’s an ethical mission for the council to have. It’s important.

Morgan:

Yeah, absolutely. And speaking about engaging the community, we were talking offset, and there were some really exciting things that you guys are doing with robots for high schoolers and middle schoolers. Can you tell me more about that?

Mark:

So I would love to tell you that I’m so smart, and you know, it is not that. I surround myself with very intelligent individuals who are committed.

We have a program, for instance, right now where we house at our offices that brings in high school students, actually junior high even. And it’s a robotics lab and after-school program where there are mentors, some wonderful individuals that give up their time to help local youth develop their skills related to robotics.

One of the things I shared with you resonated with me. I missed the point, frankly, until it was explained to me. But one of the youth mentioned something important.

A lot of our schools have robotics labs, but if you’re a kid, the last thing you want to do is stay at the same place after school.

So we have provided them that new home. Based on the looks on their faces when they arrive, the excitement they bring, the joy they bring, there’s something to be said for having their own place, their own home.

Morgan:

Oh, absolutely. I mean, it’s one thing to be stuck in the classroom all day and then stay there after school and try to make friends and do your thing. But when you have a fresh space, a fresh environment, and it’s filled with more things that you can put your hands on than you can imagine, it’s very exciting for our students, especially growing into this technology age. It’s constant, constant growth, rapid change. So how are you helping organizations keep up with the changes?

Mark:

Well, technology in terms of workforce development is another area that we look to provide as a resource and support for the local community.

We have a program called ELITE, which is Emerging Leaders in Technology. It’s a program where organizations send relatively young-in-their-career talent, and we have programs that help develop and support them.

We have programming beyond that. As I referenced earlier, an Innovation Summit. We’re also working with a group from out of town who provides a cybersecurity symposium with the intent of helping further education for our community.

As a resource, I’m a big believer. I use the phrase that now our workforce has to function like an athlete, constantly looking to upskill, train, retrain, and develop.

Because we live in a world where technology advances quickly. The need for knowledge is constant. But it’s available, and that’s where we can be a resource. We can provide that knowledge.

Morgan:

It is so exciting how much there is to learn and how much room there is for growth and efficiency. What’s one thing that you love most about what you do?

Mark:

If I look at the develop pillar, which is the education pillar, what fills me up most is when I see the kids that we’re helping, that we’re giving a foundation.

It’s disciplines that aren’t necessarily the specific skills they’re learning, which in all likelihood are going to be replaced by new needs.

But it’s those core values of learning, of understanding how to learn, and developing a skill set toward learning that they can apply for the rest of their careers.

And the hope being, it’s not hope, my belief, and I’m very confident we can have generational change by providing opportunities to individuals that sometimes wouldn’t otherwise be afforded those opportunities.

Morgan:

Yeah, well, thank you so much for sharing your expertise today and great things that you’re doing in the Nashville community.

By the way, when you reference expertise, I always say if you meet someone that tells you they’re an expert, you probably should run.

Because that’s one of the things that technology does. It can level the playing field, because it changes so quickly.

Morgan:

Yes, absolutely. Again, I appreciate your time and everything that you’re doing. And viewers, thank you for tuning in to another episode of On A Mission. If you want more information, head on over to dailynewsnetwork.com. We have it all right there. We’ll see you in the next episode of On A Mission.

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