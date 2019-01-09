Buzz TV “Game Face” with John Polidan, CEO of Underwear for Men

Each week on Game Face, Our host Howard Wolpoff sits down with buzz worthy people about sports things, Today Howard sat down with John Polidan, CEO of Underwear for Men

UFMs Patented Anti-Chafe Adjustable Support Pouch System and its application to Sports, Medical, Work and Everyday Markets. We were launched at One Spark 2015 and have grown into an international company with warehouses in JAX, EU and Australia. Our product line consists of 2 materials, 4 styles, 9 sizes (XS-5X), 7 Colors and 2 support levels. We are working on a project to manufacture in the USA. We also now offer custom logo for co-branding. To find out more about Underwear for Men, visit their website at athleticunderwear.com.

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University.