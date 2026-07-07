The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Amanda Richards, Stephen Hardy, Stephen Hudson, and Chris Budihas

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Amanda Richards, Stephen Hardy, Stephen Hudson, and Chris Budihas.

Amanda Richards

Broker/Commercial Agent at Commercial Real Estate

Website Address: https://share.google/CobUMWzFUcqfM9JHh

Stephen Hardy

Owner of Hardy Mindset

Website Address: https://www.hardymindset.com/

Stephen Hudson

CEO of AI Ready Veteran

Website Address: https://aireadyveteran.org/

Chris Budihas

CEO of Xpert WorX

Website Address: https://xpert-worx.com/