The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Arthur Billingsley, Printella Bankhead, Kevin Booth, and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Arthur Billingsley, Printella Bankhead, Kevin Booth, and Major Harding.
Arthur Billingsley
President of COGNOSCERE
Website Address: https://cognoscerellc.com/
Printella Bankhead
Founder of EBS Security
Website Address: https://www.ebssecurity.com/
Kevin Booth
Owner of Armor Guard Exteriors
Website Address: https://www.agenf.com
Major Harding
Chief Community Relations Officer of Client Focused Media
Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/