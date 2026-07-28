The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Arthur Billingsley, Printella Bankhead, Kevin Booth, and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Arthur Billingsley, Printella Bankhead, Kevin Booth, and Major Harding.

Arthur Billingsley

President of COGNOSCERE

Website Address: https://cognoscerellc.com/

Printella Bankhead

Founder of EBS Security

Website Address: https://www.ebssecurity.com/

Kevin Booth

Owner of Armor Guard Exteriors

Website Address: https://www.agenf.com

Major Harding

Chief Community Relations Officer of Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/