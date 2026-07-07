The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Brian Ross, Rance Adams, Mark Goldwich, and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Brian Ross, Rance Adams, Mark Goldwich, and Major Harding.
Brian Ross
President of W.P. Redleg, Inc.
Website Address: https://wpredleginc.com/
Rance Adams
Owner of Rance Adams Media
Website Address: https://ranceadams.media/
Mark Goldwich
Pres/CEO at Gold Star Adjusters
Website Address: https://goldstaradjusters.com
Major Harding
Chief Community Relations Officer at Client Focused Media
Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/