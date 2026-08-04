The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Colette Rivers Butler, Lezlee Peterzell-Bellanich, Todd Lebo, and Bill Peterson

“The Horse’s Mouth” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Colette Rivers Butler, Lezlee Peterzell-Bellanich, Todd Lebo, and Bill Peterson.

Colette Rivers Butler

CEO at AAR Educational Investments

Website Address: https://aareducationalinvestments.org/

Lezlee Peterzell-Bellanich

President of Jax Yacht Charter

Website Address: https://jaxyacht.com/

Todd Lebo

CEO of Ascend2

Website Address: https://ascend2.com/

Bill Peterson

Founder and CEO of ValorHub

Website Address: https://www.valorhub.me/