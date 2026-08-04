The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Colette Rivers Butler, Lezlee Peterzell-Bellanich, Todd Lebo, and Bill Peterson

“The Horse’s Mouth” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Colette Rivers Butler, Lezlee Peterzell-Bellanich, Todd Lebo, and Bill Peterson.
Colette Rivers Butler
CEO at AAR Educational Investments
Website Address: https://aareducationalinvestments.org/
Lezlee Peterzell-Bellanich
President of Jax Yacht Charter
Website Address: https://jaxyacht.com/
Todd Lebo
CEO of Ascend2
Website Address: https://ascend2.com/
Bill Peterson
Founder and CEO of ValorHub
Website Address: https://www.valorhub.me/