The Horse’s Mouth: Game Changers with Courtney Fletcher and Joe Peppers

“The Horse’s Mouth” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Courtney Fletcher and Joe Peppers.

Courtney Fletcher

Owner of InnerSea Yoga Academy

Website Address: https://innerseayogaacademy.com/

Short company description:

You can change your life. The tools are already within you. You just need the right teacher and support to guide you on the most important journey there is: connecting to your inner truth. Ancient yogic teachings provide a map through the layers of your being directly to your true self. This is about optimizing your mind and learning to become your own therapist.

Joe Peppers

Owner and General Manager of VETs Junk Removal

Website Address: https://vetseasytrash.com/service-areas/jacksonville-fl/

Short company description:

Veteran owned and operated junk removal service!