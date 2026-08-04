The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Diane Faulkner, Lou Valliere, Chad Dennis, and Alex Evans

“The Horse’s Mouth” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Diane Faulkner, Lou Valliere, Chad Dennis, and Alex Evans.

Diane Faulkner

Owner of Human Resources, Made Easy

Website Address: https://www.dianefaulkner.com/#/

Lou Valliere

Founder of ReplaceHate.Org

Website Address: https://guidealife.com/

Chad Dennis

Owner of Chad Dennis Photography

Website Address: https://www.chaddennisphoto.com/

Alex Evans

Owner of Evans Commercial Properties

Website Address: https://www.creprojax.com/home/