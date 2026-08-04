The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Diane Faulkner, Lou Valliere, Chad Dennis, and Alex Evans

“The Horse’s Mouth” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Diane Faulkner, Lou Valliere, Chad Dennis, and Alex Evans.
Diane Faulkner
Owner of Human Resources, Made Easy
Website Address: https://www.dianefaulkner.com/#/
Lou Valliere
Founder of ReplaceHate.Org
Website Address: https://guidealife.com/
Chad Dennis
Owner of Chad Dennis Photography
Website Address: https://www.chaddennisphoto.com/
Alex Evans
Owner of Evans Commercial Properties
Website Address: https://www.creprojax.com/home/