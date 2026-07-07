The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Dez Merrow, Ken Yager, Mike Rosen, and Randi Beesing

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Dez Merrow, Ken Yager, Mike Rosen, and Randi Beesing.

Dez Merrow

Broker Associate at CARR

Website Address: https://carr.us/

Ken Yager

Pesident at Newpoint Advisors Corporation

Website Address: https://newpointadvisors.us/

Mike Rosen

Owner of Mike Rosen Architects

Website Address: https://www.mikerosenarchitects.com/

Randi Beesing

Owner of Any Lab Test Now and ARCpoint Labs

Website: https://www.anylabtestnow.com/jacksonville-32225/