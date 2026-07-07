The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Dez Merrow, Ken Yager, Mike Rosen, and Randi Beesing

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Dez Merrow, Ken Yager, Mike Rosen, and Randi Beesing.
Dez Merrow
Broker Associate at CARR
Website Address: https://carr.us/
Ken Yager
Pesident at Newpoint Advisors Corporation
Website Address: https://newpointadvisors.us/
Mike Rosen
Owner of Mike Rosen Architects
Website Address: https://www.mikerosenarchitects.com/
Randi Beesing
Owner of Any Lab Test Now and ARCpoint Labs
Website: https://www.anylabtestnow.com/jacksonville-32225/