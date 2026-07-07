The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Patrick Carter, Pegine Echevarria, and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Patrick Carter, Pegine Echevarria, and Major Harding.

Patrick Carter

Createive Director of 63 Visual

Website Address: https://patrickcarterdesign.com/

Pegine Echevarria

Owner of Team Pegine, Inc.

Website Address: https://www.pegine.com/

Major Harding

Chief Community Relations Officer at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/