The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Patrina Dixon, Dennis Little, Carlos Cruz, and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Patrina Dixon, Dennis Little, Carlos Cruz, and Major Harding.
Patrina Dixon
CEO at Its My Money Of FL
Website Address: https://itsmymoney.info/
Dennis Little
Infrastructure Project Manager for Blackbox
Website Address: https://www.blackbox.com/
Carlos Cruz
President of Cruz Life Concepts
Website Address: https://carlosmcruz.com/
Major Harding
Chief Community Relations Officer for Client Focused Media
Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/