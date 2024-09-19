The Jacksonville Buzz with Angela Gaff of The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

On Jacksonville Buzz our hosts Steve Strum and Chris Budihas talk to guests making a difference in their communities. Today, Steve and Chris has the honor to speak with Angela Gaff of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Short company description:

As one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the nation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provides rigorous training, maintains the highest professional standards, and offers a technologically advanced academy to train top quality employees to serve and protect a community of nearly one-million citizens.

What Is Your Why (Why Are You In Business)?:

To find individuals in Jacksonville and surrounding counties who want to make a difference. A rewarding career that also offers stability and opportunity.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

We are an agency comprised of approximately 3,500 employees, including nearly 2,000 sworn police, corrections and civilian personnel. We offer tuition reimbursement and an amazing defined contribution plan!

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months for your business?:

Decrease vacancy count and continue to find individuals who want a career change and career development.