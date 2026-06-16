The Jacksonville Buzz with Dave MacCutcheon with America 250 Proof

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host, Charles Garrison, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Kate White talks with Dave MacCutcheon.

Dave MacCutcheon

Songwriter and Musician for America 250 Proof

Listen to “America 250 Proof” https://open.spotify.com/artist/4DT0FX9HESjZIEhonBvh7G

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