Mr. Olympia Dexter Jackson Classic

DEXTER JACKSON AND CENTER PODIUM CONTINUE GROWING HIS HOMETOWN NPC COMPETITION

NPC National Qualifier Competition in Jacksonville, FL. July 27

JACKSONVILLE, FL (July 9, 2019) – The Dexter Jackson Classic, brought to you by Mr. Olympia, Dexter Jackson is gearing up for its 15th year and poised to be bigger than ever. The event will both entertain and motivate as hard-working amateur athletes as young as 16 and as old as 75 will show the audience what a few months of dedication to health and fitness can do to transform any physique!

While the show features competitions among the well-known “mass monsters” of bodybuilding, it also features a total of seven divisions showcasing a variety of body types including bikini, figure, men’s physique, classic physique, women’s physique, and fitness. In addition to the local stars on stage, spectators will get the chance to visit with fitness vendors who will share their latest products. The products can help anyone achieve their health and fitness goals from simply dropping a pant size to become a star on the bodybuilding stage.

Of course, Mr. Olympia, Dexter Jackson, will also be there throughout the shows to grab a selfie or impart a bit of the wisdom that helped him stay at the top of his class at the Mr. Olympia at 50 years old. “Nothing makes me happier than the opportunity to inspire the next generation of athletes.”, says Dexter Jackson, “They say I motivate them but really the last 15 years of hosting this event has kept me driven, knowing how many people look to me for motivation”.

The Dexter Jackson Classic is produced in partnership with Center Podium Productions. Known for producing major, first-class bodybuilding events on the west coast including the IFBB Pro League Legion Sports Fest & Expo, NPC West Coast Classic, Tahoe Show, NPC Mother Lode, NPC New Mexico State Open, and the IFBB Pro League International Russia Championship, Center Podium brings a elite level of production and organization to the world of bodybuilding.

“Last year was my first time officially working with Center Podium. They did an amazing job taking care of our competitors and provided an incredible experience for everyone. It was such a success that we already added a second Dexter Jackson Classic in Chattanooga Tennessee for this September 21st!” said Dexter Jackson, 2008 Mr. Olympia and founder of the Dexter Jackson Classic. “If you’re not sure if you’re ready to hit the stage, just remember ‘Ain’t nuthin to it, but to do it.”

“We are pleased to be recognized by Dexter as the nation’s top NPC show producers and excited to continue growing in this in Dexter’s hometown of Jacksonville for years to come,” said Chris Minnes, founder of Center Podium Productions.

This National Physique Committee (NPC) sanctioned event is projected to attract some 1,500+ spectators and 150-200 athletes who will compete across 7 divisions and 54 classes for a coveted National Qualification, custom “blade” medal trophies, and waived registration and complimentary hotel stay at the IFBB Pro League International Russia Championship in Moscow, Russia for the chance to earn IFBB Pro League status.

Key Features of Dexter Jackson Classic

Stunning Venue, Lazzara Performance Hall at the University of North Florida

Free Live Web stream by Pro Tan

Overall winners invited to train with Dexter Jackson at The Gym JAX on Sunday

Overall winners are invited to IFBB Pro League International Russia Championship in Moscow, Russia

Hero Classes, Wheelchair Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique 50+ and 60+

The event will feature the following divisions with multiple classes: Bodybuilding, Bikini, Figure, Men’s Physique, Classic Physique, Women’s Physique, and Fitness.

The Dexter Jackson Classic sponsors are Pro Tan, SteelFit, Calibrated Training and Nutrition, Unchained Physiques, Fleming Island Plastic Surgery, King of Fitness, NPC West Coast Classic, Tahoe Show, Legion Sports Festival and Center Podium.

Dexter Jackson Classic Schedule:

Saturday, July 27, 2019

9:00 AM Doors open to the public for Pre-Judging for all NPC Divisions at the Fox Riverside Theater

10:00 AM Pre-Judging Begins

5:00 PM Doors open for finals at the Lazarra Performance Hall

6:00 PM Finals for all NPC Divisions.

Tickets range from $25.00 to $99.00 at http://www.centerpodium.com/dexterjacksonclassic. For more information, visit http://www.centerpodium.com/dexterjacksonclassic. The show can also be watched live online for free at http://www.centerpodium.com/dexterjacksonclassic

What: Dexter Jackson Classic Bodybuilding Championship

When : Saturday, July 27, 2019, Pre-Judging NPC Divisions 10 AM to 2 PM Finals at 6:00 PM

Where :

UNF Lazzara Performance Hall, Fine Arts Center

University of North Florida

1 UNF Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32224

Press Check-In : Saturday, July 27 at 9:00 AM or 5:00 PM (TV and media truck parking assigned)

# # #

Editor’s Note : For media interviews with Dexter Jackson and/or Chris Minnes, please email [email protected] or call (707) 968-7672.

Logo, hiih-res imagery, and other assets here: http://www.CenterPodium.com/media

About Chris Minnes & Center Podium

Voted 2017 Promoter of the Year, Chris Minnes, owner of Center Podium Productions is known as the premier bodybuilding event promoter in the West. He has produced the NPC/IFBB sanctioned Tahoe Show since 2011, the Dexter Jackson Classic in Riverside, CA. In 2018 he added the NPC Mother Lode, Dexter Jackson Classic and the IFBB Legion Sports Festival with a 100,000 ft2 multi-sport fitness expo. With a background in event promotion beginning in 1991, Minnes has produced hundreds of events including concerts, ski & snowboard races, mountain bike races and much more. For more info, visit http://www.CenterPodium.com.

About Dexter Jackson

Dexter Jackson is an American IFBB professional bodybuilder and the 2008 Mr. Olympia bodybuilding champion. Jackson has won more professional bodybuilding titles than any professional Bodybuilder. He is from Jacksonville, Florida.

Dexter’s first NPC competition was the NPC Southern States Championship of 1992, where he took 3rd. He first competed professionally in the 1999 Arnold Classic, Night of Champions, On September 27, 2008, he defeated the reigning two-time Mr. Olympia, Jay Cutler to become the 12th man to win the title, and only the second to have won it and the Arnold Classic title in the same year. Jackson has won the Mr. Olympia title once, sharing this distinction with Chris Dickerson (1982) and Samir Bannout (1983). 2008 was a great year for Jackson, as he won the Arnold Classic, Australian Pro Grand Prix VIII, New Zealand Grand Prix, Russian Grand Prix, and the Mr. Olympia.

In 2012, Jackson placed 4th in the Mr. Olympia, then surprised everyone by winning that year’s Masters Olympia at the age of 43 and then won his fourth Arnold Classic title in 2013.

In 2015, Jackson showed he was still a force to be reckoned with at the age of 45 when he placed 2nd at the Mr. Olympia; his highest placing since winning the Mr. Olympia in 2008.

Jackson has been featured in many fitness and bodybuilding articles, including being pictured on the cover of Muscular Development and Flex magazine. He shot his new documentary DVD titled Dexter Jackson: Unbreakable with filmmaker Alex Ardenti of Ardenti Films in Florida and California which was released in 2009. – Wikipedia.com

About Lazarra Performance Hall @ University of North Florida

The 1,300-seat Lazzara Performance Hall, inside the UNF Fine Arts Center, is named for Gasper and Irene Lazzara, prominent civic leaders who donated $1.25 million to the performance hall’s funding.

The fully-equipped theatre has hi-tech lighting, sound, and acoustics—and is the second largest stage in the area. It is the perfect venue for any type of entertainment including sit-down dinners for up to 120 people, lectures, meetings, special events, and concerts.

The lobby is equipped with two concession areas, contemporary furnishings, modern lighting accents and an intriguing sculpture installation entitled Aurora. It’s an ideal place for receptions or exhibits and can accommodate 200-300 comfortably for a special evening.