Freedom Boat Club Boating Experience Day

Freedom Boat Club Invites Everyone to Join Them for Boating Experience Days in February

Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 –Freedom Boat Club is offering a way for people on the First Coast to enjoy some time on the local waterways. Boating experience days will be held at all three of the boat club locations in February. Each event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include free boat rides from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. All events are free and open to the entire community.

The first event in February will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Jacksonville Beach location at Beach Marine. Everyone is invited to visit the dock, check out the boats and meet the staff. Visitors can also tour the 70-foot houseboat which serves as the office. Beach Marine is located at 2315 Beach Blvd. RSVP to Bill Edinger at [email protected] or call (904) 746-0018.

The next event will be on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Freedom Boat Club location in St. Augustine. The public can visit the docks at Camachee Cove Yacht Harbor at 3036-A Harbor Dr. RSVP to Bill Edinger at [email protected] or call (904) 746-0018.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Jacksonville Freedom Boat Club at Julington Creek Marina will be hosting an open house. Julington Creek Marina is at 12807 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. RSVP to Mark Vickers at [email protected] or (904) 351-6132.

Freedom Boat Club invites the public to visit these three locations to meet the dock crew and tour the fleet of more than 90 boats including deck boats, center consoles, bay boats and pontoons. It is also a chance to talk with members about the Freedom Boat Club experience, check out the state-of-the-art reservation system and enjoy free boat rides.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club is the world’s largest members-only boating club. It is a simple alternative to boat ownership. Freedom Boat Club has locations locally at Beach Marine in Jacksonville Beach, Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville and Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine. Members have unlimited access to the home club’s fleet and can reserve a boat using a member-friendly online reservation system. Member privileges are also available at any of the more than 200 Freedom Boat Club franchises throughout the United States and in Canada. Each provides a fleet of boats that come with less stress and a lower price tag than owning a single boat. Freedom Boat Club offers a variety of membership plans. For more information, visit http://www.freedomboatclub.com.