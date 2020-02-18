Timucuan Parks Foundation and AARP host Healthy Living Series

Timucuan Parks Foundation and AARP are partnering for Healthy Living: Fresh Air, Fitness, Friendship and Fun. It is a series of free monthly walks which will be held this spring in Jacksonville’s nature preserves, historical sites and downtown attractions. The series is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle by teaching new ways to get fit and live well.

The first event, Healthy Living: The Art of our Wilderness Parks, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Museum of Science and History at 1025 Museum Circle on the Southbank. Participants will start the day at Timucuan Parks Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Exhibition at MOSH where artist Kathy Stark will guide everyone through the paintings, photography, video and displays that highlight the area’s national, state and city parks and preserves and the sense of place and well-being they provide. Following the walk through the exhibit, participants will take a 1.2-mile walk along the St. Johns River on the paved Riverwalk. Admission into MOSH is free for participants but registration is required which can be done at timucuanparks.org/healthy-living.

The spring events will continue through May 2020. The second walk, Healthy Living: Nature’s Wonders, is on Wednesday, March 11 at Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park. Healthy Living: Hike Into History is on Wednesday, April 8 at Kingsley Plantation and the final walk in the spring series, Healthy Living: The Birds!, is Monday, May 11 at Huguenot Memorial Park.

Each Healthy Living series will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 12 p.m. and are free to all. For more information on each event, please visit timucuanparks.org/healthy-living or contact Felicia Boyd, program and outreach director with Timucuan Parks Foundation, at [email protected] or 904-463-1799.

About Timucuan Parks Foundation

The Timucuan Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization that preserves, promotes and protects Jacksonville’s vast network of preservation parks. The foundation originated in 1999 with the Preservation Project Jacksonville, Inc. to identify and assist in acquiring the most vulnerable and environmentally sensitive lands in Duval County. The acquisition of lands created the largest urban park system in the United States. The Timucuan Parks Foundation works with park partners, including the National Park Service, Florida State Parks and the City of Jacksonville, to promote environmental stewardship, the health benefits of the parks and preserves, and an appreciation for Jacksonville’s special outdoor spaces. For more information, visit timucuanparks.org.