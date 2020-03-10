Timucuan Parks Foundation and AARP are partnering for Healthy Living: Fresh Air, Fitness, Friendship and Fun. The second walk in the Spring 2020 series of free monthly walks will be held on March 11 at Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park, one of Jacksonville’s premier nature preserves. The series is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle by teaching new ways to get fit and live well.

Healthy Living: Nature’s Wonders will start at 9 a.m. at the park located at 7000 Roosevelt Blvd. Participants should meet at the Tillie Fowler nature center where they can visit with city park naturalist Jean Schubert. They will then take a one to two-mile walk through the trails that are filled with natural beauty and rich history. Participants are asked to wear comfortable shoes, sun protection, and bring a water bottle for hydration. TPF will provide Nature Valley granola bars. The event is free and open to everyone, but registration is required and can be done at timucuanparks.org/healthy-living.

The spring events will continue through May 2020. Healthy Living: Hike Into History is on Wednesday, April 8 at Kingsley Plantation and the final walk in the spring series, Healthy Living: The Birds!, is Monday, May 11 at Huguenot Memorial Park.

Each Healthy Living series will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 12 p.m. and are free to all. For more information on each event, please visit timucuanparks.org/healthy-living or contact Felicia Boyd, program and outreach director with Timucuan Parks Foundation, at [email protected] or 904-463-1799.

About Timucuan Parks Foundation

The Timucuan Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization that preserves, promotes and enhances Jacksonville’s natural areas through community engagement, education and enjoyment. The foundation originated in 1999 with the Preservation Project Jacksonville, Inc. to identify and assist in acquiring the most vulnerable and environmentally sensitive lands in Duval County. The acquisition of lands created the largest urban park system in the United States. The Timucuan Parks Foundation works with its park partners, including the National Park Service, Florida State Parks and the City of Jacksonville, to promote environmental stewardship, the health benefits of the parks and preserves, and an appreciation for Jacksonville’s special outdoor spaces. For more information, visit timucuanparks.org.