On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Ian Beavis of AMCI Global.

Short company description:

Established in 1984, we are automotive specialists in connecting consumers to auto brands through vehicle testing, training, experiential marketing and logistics

How do you define success?

Turning a consumer into a customer and advocate for an auto brand

How did you get started in your field or work?

Australia at Ford

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We tackle the impossible. Our client’s come to us to solve their most difficult problems

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Encouraging both clients and staff to look beyond the obvious and to challenge the status quo.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Ian Beavis of AMCI Global on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.