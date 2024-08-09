Buzzworthy Businesses with Audrey Roach-Slivinski of Beaches Therapy DBT & Mindfulness Center

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our hosts, Steve Strum and Chris Budihas, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and Chris talk with Audrey Roach-Slivinski of Beaches Therapy DBT & Mindfulness Center.

Group mental health practice focusing on evidence based treatment. We focus on doing what works bringing children, teens, parents, adults and families skills to engage in more moments of joy and calm in their lives. We believe in healing trauma, teaching skills, establishing the importance of mindfulness, exercise, meditation, slowing down and most importantly doing what works to have a more effective joyful life. We utilize DBT & EMDR as our primary treatment modalities and our team is highly trained. We are an adherant comprehensive Dialectical Behavior Treatment facility as well as EMDR trauma treatment and Mindful Meditation Center.

What Is Your Why?

WE meet our clients where they are and begin there nonjudgmentally.

Everyone needs to feel SEEN, HEARD and UNDERSTOOD in order to flourish and make connections. We are working with children, parents, loved ones and individuals to understand themselves and each other. Learning new skills to be able to enhance their lives is what is needed in mental health. We want our clients to be able to no longer need us, to be able to navigate life storms, ride the waves, be more authentic, establish healthy boundaries, tolerate life as it is and work effectively toward goals.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

The work chose me, through volunteering and wanting to do this type of work making a difference in people’s lives every day.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Expanding our online and in person offerings including enhancing our Parent Coaching & Pivot Parenting Skills Courses, Healing from traumatic relationships, Boundary Setting Groups, High Conflict relationships/divorce recovery.

Maintaining our Dialectical Behavior Therapy Program adding additional DBT Skills groups as needed to meet the community needs. Growing our EMDR offerings and trauma support. Growing our community partnerships to provide services to those in need.

Increase our online offerings as well as opening an additional office to meet the high needs of St. John’s County/295 Corridor area. Taking on additional Graduate students for clincial training in our evidence based programs.

