Legacy of Leaders with Angel Brooks of Candy Coated Wig Restoration & Extensions / Candy Coated Body Candy

Candy Coated Wig Restoration and Extensions is your ultimate destination for luxurious hair transformations. Specializing in the restoration and customization of wigs and extensions, we bring your hair back to life with vibrant colors, premium quality, and meticulous craftsmanship. Our expert team is dedicated to providing personalized services that cater to your unique style, ensuring every wig and extension is a true reflection of your individuality. Whether you’re looking for a bold new look or a natural enhancement, Candy Coated Wig Restoration and Extensions guarantees a flawless finish and unmatched confidence.

Candy Coated Body Candy takes beauty a step further with our all-natural skincare line, designed to pamper and nourish your skin. Our products are crafted with the finest organic ingredients, delivering effective and gentle care for a radiant, healthy glow. From rejuvenating body scrubs to hydrating lotions, each product is infused with deliciously enticing scents and luxurious textures, turning your skincare routine into a delightful experience.

At Candy Coated, we believe in celebrating beauty inside and out. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction ensures that you receive the best in hair care and skincare. Indulge in the Candy Coated experience and discover the perfect blend of vibrant hair and radiant skin.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I’ve always loved color and creating! I’ve always loved how I felt when I looked good and I wanted others to be able to feel that to. Beauty is an expression of your inner desires and I’m here to help visions come to life through beauty.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

What sets Candy Coated apart is our seamless integration of premium wig restoration and extension services with our all-natural skincare line, offering a holistic beauty experience that caters to both your hair and skin needs. Our commitment to using high-quality, organic ingredients and our passion for personalized, vibrant hair transformations ensure that you not only look your best but feel your best, inside and out. With Candy Coated, you get a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive approach to beauty that is truly unmatched.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

The biggest obstacle we had to overcome in our business was establishing a reputation for uncompromising quality and gaining the trust of our clients in a highly competitive industry. Starting with limited resources and competing against well-established brands, we had to consistently demonstrate the superior quality and uniqueness of our services and products. Through relentless dedication to excellence, personalized customer care, and a commitment to using only the finest ingredients and materials, we gradually built a loyal customer base and a strong reputation. Overcoming this challenge not only strengthened our business but also reinforced our belief in the importance of quality and authenticity in everything we do.

Legacy of Leaders with Angel Brooks of Candy Coated Wig Restoration & Extensions / Candy Coated Body Candy

