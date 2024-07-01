The Jacksonville Buzz with Jeendry Tovar of eDRAS

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our hosts, Chris Budihas and Cole Faust, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Chris and Cole talk with Jeendry Tovar of eDRAS.

Short Company Description:

At eDRAS, we’re dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients. From advanced robotics to innovative aerial systems, our comprehensive range of products and services is designed to elevate your business operations and drive growth.

How do you define success?:

Success is defined by the ability to learn from mistakes and use those lessons to achieve every goal I set. It’s about creating opportunities to thrive and leaving a legacy from which future generations can learn. All the while, it’s important to enjoy life with my loved ones.

What’s a pressing challenge you face in implementing a strategic plan?:

A pressing challenge in implementing a strategic plan is getting everyone on the same page and fully committed. It can be tough to make sure all team members understand the goals and are working towards them. Also, staying flexible and keeping the plan moving forward, even when unexpected changes happen, can be quite challenging.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?:

In the past 12 months, our business, still in its startup phase, has been constantly evolving. We’ve had to learn, adapt, and reinvent ourselves to navigate the challenges and opportunities that come our way.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?:

At eDRAS, we are uniquely positioned at the intersection of engineering design, robotics, aerospace, and systems, pioneering innovative Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solutions with a focus on sustainability and advanced technologies, despite being a dynamic startup.

What is the biggest obstacle you have had to overcome in your business?:

The biggest obstacle we have had to overcome in our business has been financial constraints. As a startup focused on pioneering advanced Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solutions and sustainable aeronautical technologies, securing sufficient funding for research, development, and scaling has been challenging. We are constantly seeking resources and are open to building bridges and making connections with individuals who share our vision to help bring our projects to fruition.

Who do you think is the biggest game changer in sports today?:

Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami CF in the MLS has significantly raised the profile of soccer in the United States, attracting international attention and increasing the league’s viewership and marketability.

