The Jacksonville Buzz with Michael & Ann-Marie Sheehan of Sheehan Homestead LLC

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Tom Reber, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Tom talks with Michael & Ann-Marie Sheehan of Sheehan Homestead LLC.

Sheehan Homestead is a vibrant small-acre educational farm located just outside Jacksonville in Callahan, Florida. Alongside a diverse array of wildlife, plant life, and produce, we host a variety of animals, including goats, chickens, ducks, quail, rabbits, and Great Pyrenees guardian dogs—many of which have been rescued or rehomed.

Founded with a strong educational mission, our farm specializes in mobile petting zoos that offer both fun and educational experiences, perfect for markets, fairs, and birthday parties. Additionally, Ann-Marie leads STEM enrichment programs tailored for schools, camps, homeschools, and families. Visitors can also enjoy agrotourism experiences like goat yoga. We’re dedicated to providing a sanctuary for animals in need and welcome collaborations with vendors seeking to offer unique activities.

What Is Your Why?

Sheehan Homestead was born from our need to escape the burnout of traditional careers in corporate software sales and public education. As a neurodivergent individual, Mike found the corporate mask he had to wear especially damaging. This led Ann-Marie & Mike to seek a more authentic and fulfilling lifestyle. Together they have turned a few acres into a homestead and a thriving hub of educational activities.

Our mission is to enrich our community through engaging educational experiences that connect people with the natural world. We specialize in mobile petting zoos and STEM enrichment programming, which not only entertain but also educate, particularly resonating with many neurodivergent children who are drawn to the calming and inclusive nature of our offerings.

Through Sheehan Homestead, we aim to create a space where everyone, especially those who feel out of place in traditional settings, can learn and grow in an environment that values authenticity and personal connection. This is our way of making a significant, sustainable impact locally—by sharing what we’ve learned and fostering a deeper connection with nature.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

We started Sheehan Homestead after reevaluating our careers and life goals. Ann-Marie, a dedicated educator, and Michael, with a background in corporate sales and an Executive MBA, both felt the call to create something more meaningful and personally fulfilling. Inspired by Mike’s EMBA capstone project on “Homestead Retreats,” which aimed to offer a respite from professional burnout, we decided to establish our own small-acre farm. This allowed us to combine our passions—education, animal care, and sustainable living—into a venture that not only serves our community but also aligns with our values and desires for a healthier lifestyle. We believe this is only the beginning as we have a long-term vision that is both broad and deep.

What’s the biggest change in Jacksonville that you’ve seen since you moved here?

Since relocating to the Jacksonville area from the Northeast, the most striking change we’ve observed is the rapid growth and development across both Nassau County and Jacksonville. Positioned just on the border of Callahan and Jacksonville, we’ve witnessed firsthand the surge in residential and commercial development. This growth is evident in the constant construction of new homes and businesses, and the bustling activity around every corner. With our homestead situated strategically—short distances from key locations like Amelia Island, the airport, San Marco, “The Beaches,” and downtown Jacksonville—we’ve seen the region transform dynamically. This vibrant expansion not only enhances the local economy but also enriches the community, offering more opportunities and amenities that we, as new residents and business owners, find incredibly valuable.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

One thing that sets Sheehan Homestead apart is our unique blend of education, local community engagement, and the joy of interacting with animals in unexpected places. We specialize in bringing educational and entertaining experiences directly to our customers, whether it’s a goat joining a yoga session or a bunny making a special appearance at a child’s birthday party in a neighborhood where the HOA tightly regulates grass length- let alone pets.

This approach not only enriches local events but also supports businesses by increasing foot traffic, catering especially to venues such as ice cream shops or casual community gatherings. Our efforts to integrate agro-tourism with suburban and urban living help in educating the public about sustainability and animal care, making each event we host both fun and informative.

This nexus of nature, animals, education, and business underscores our commitment to not just entertain, but to foster a deeper connection between our community and the environment, providing a unique, memorable experience that also supports our entrepreneurial journey in a meaningful, sustainable way.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

In the next six months, our primary focus at Sheehan Homestead is to refine and scale our two core offerings: the mobile petting zoo and STEM enrichment programs. While we also engage in various activities, such as selling farm products and novelty t-shirts, our strategic intent is to solidify these main services. Both have shown strong product-market fit, receiving enthusiastic responses from the community, particularly in educational and recreational settings.

As a seasoned go-to-market professional with nearly two decades of experience, I’m applying a meticulous approach to scaling these services. This focus is not just about growing our business but about preparing to expand our team through hiring and possibly adding volunteers, which aligns with our long-term vision of broader service offerings, including an innovative RV glamping experience rooted in sustainability and wellness.

Our immediate goals are clear: perfect our primary offerings, strengthen our operational foundations, and increase community engagement. These steps will ensure we’re not only surviving as a startup but are poised for sustainable growth, allowing us to eventually offer more comprehensive packages and expand our impact within the community.

Ann-Marie also would love a mini highland coo and maybe a pony.

