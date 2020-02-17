First Coast Leadership Foundation Program Director Announces Second Installment of Men’s Conference

Nahshon Nicks, CREDI Program Director, will host his Empowerment Men’s Conference, presented by the First Coast Leadership Foundation.

Former District 7 city council candidate, Nahshon Nicks, is continuing his efforts of advocating for the low income communities in Jacksonville. It’s because of this, Nicks has partnered with the First Coast Leadership Foundation to produce the second installment of his quarterly conference. This free event is focused on connecting, empowering, educating and providing resources for boys and men in Duval County. With the heavy amount of lives lost through violence and crime, Nicks is hopeful these quarterly conferences will be a resource to the community.

The quarter’s conference will feature roundtable workshops on Mentorship, Community Development, Health, Entrepreneurship, Law, Character, Education, Insurance and Life Planning. The table workshops will be led by an impactful group of local entrepreneurs, educators, business men and more. The presenters will include Keith Blue of Farmer’s Insurance; George Maxey of Northside Coalition; Commander Willie J. Brown, retired U S Navy; Obi Anum of Anum Law; Nelson McCoy of The Center One Foundation and Dr. Rasool Kamma Jr, Pharmacist.

This quarter’s conference is sponsored by Duval Bail Bonds and Olopade Solomon Architect Inc. The conference will take place on February 22nd at the Bradham Brooks Library, located at 1755 Edgewood Avenue West Jacksonville, Florida 32208 from 11 am to 2 pm. Tickets can be reserved at http://www.nahshonnicks.com/empowerment-conference—february-2020.html.

For more information or media related inquiries, contact Tabitha Higgs at [email protected]

About Nahshon Nicks

Nahshon currently serves as the Program Director (CREDI) at The First Coast Leadership Foundation and is committed to being a Public Servant, self activated, tenacious and tactical. His professional career spans a decade of excellence in post-secondary education as an Admissions Counselor, Assistant Director of Admissions, Admissions Manager, & Campus President for a local university in Jacksonville, Fl. He has sat on numerous panels and forums as a speaker for Stop the Gun Violence, Crime Prevention and Intervention with the FBI, & Crime Watch Forums. He has been featured on News4Jax, Fox 30, & CBS 47 for his work and vision to see improvement in our high crime communities.

Nahshon continues to remain active in working with our inner city youth as a martial arts instructor, mentor, and guest speaker for Duval county Public Schools. In addition, Nahshon hosts Economic and Empowerment Job Fairs, Career Fairs, and Health Fairs in some of Jacksonville’s underserved communities, working with corporations to secure employment for people of color. Nahshon currently serves as the Program Director (CREDI) at The First Coast Leadership Foundation. Nahshon has a passion and purpose driven mission to ignite and strengthen the community. Nahshon will continue to be a guiding light of hope and be a integral part of creating sustainable solutions for all.