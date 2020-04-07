Youth Pastor Partners with Local Nonprofits to Launch Community Pantry Initiative

Nahshon Nicks along with Daily Manna Serving Center and Feeding Northeast Florida pledge to feed over 200 families in the river city.

Due to the new stricter stay at home measures, many more families in the Jacksonville area will feel the impact of business closures and reduced income. Amid battling the coronavirus, those that are in need could be left with the decision of spending money on food or paying their bills. It’s for this reason Nahshon Nicks, is partnering with Daily Manna Serving Center and Feeding Northeast Florida on a pledge to feed 200 families in Jacksonville.

“The focus for everyone should be protecting their families. My focus is feeding those families.” said Nicks. His goal is to fight the virus by feeding the people, specifically those in lower income communities. Nicks will be working with local schools in these areas to set up drive thru grocery locations. Daily Manna Serving Center, a non-profit information hub that helps Northeast Florida households fight poverty by providing resources, will oversee the onsite logistics ensuring to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Volunteers will be spaced 6 feet apart with gloves and masks, passing food to each car. Food boxes will be provided by Jacksonville food bank, Feeding Northeast Florida. FNEFL is prioritizing getting the food out into the community safely and as efficiently as possible.

The Community Pantry Initiative will take place at different school locations starting with Arlington Elementary School, located at 1201 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32211. The drive thru pantry will begin at 11 am until 1pm. Attendees must arrive and stay inside of their cars during the drive thru.

Principals and School Officials interested in having the Community Pantry Initiative are invited to sign up at http://www.nahshonnicks.com/community-pantry-initiative.html . For media related inquiries, please contact Tabitha Higgs at [email protected].