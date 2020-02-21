“Our Time: Celebrating Women”

A Film and Cultural Arts Festival Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of

Women’s Right to Vote!

The Corazon Cinema and Café in St. Augustine will host “Our Time: Celebrating Women,” a film and cultural arts festival that marks the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage (100 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment that secured women the right to vote), on Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28, 2020. The two-day event, presented by the non-profit Friends of the Corazon, Inc. (FOCI), will showcase some extraordinary films and documentaries and will include thought-provoking speakers, discussions, and even a fashion show.

All-Access pass holders can attend an exclusive opening night event on Friday, March 27, at 6:00 p.m. for the screening of “Fly Like a Girl,” a documentary about women in aviation. Immediately afterwards, All-Access pass holders will also have the opportunity to meet the film’s director and producer, be entertained by Funkytown Fitness, and celebrate some local female heroes who will be honored at a reception, all while enjoying champagne and By Design Catering hors d’oeuvres.

On Saturday, March 28, a full roster of films, speakers, and workshops will be presented from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Corazon’s three theaters. Visit here to see the full schedule. Among the films being shown is “Maiden,” a documentary sponsored by the St. Augustine Film Society that tells the story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook in charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World in 1989. Many directors and producers will be in attendance to answer questions after each of their films. The festival will finish off with an awards ceremony that evening.

Come and help us celebrate women while we inspire a new generation of leaders to achieve their own best destiny. “Women have made so many contributions to our society – what better way to celebrate them than through film and the arts!”, said Karla Wagner, the proprietor of the Corazon, who herself is being honored this year by the St. Johns Cultural Council for her lifetime achievement influencing arts and culture in St. Johns County with the Dr. Gail Pflaster ‘Recognizing Outstanding Women in the Arts’ (ROWITA) award.

Admission: An All-Access Pass is available for $40.00. This pass provides exclusive access to Friday night’s festivities and priority admission to film screenings, presentations and all other related events on Saturday. Student pricing is also available. Tickets for individual movies will go on sale in mid-March for $10.00 each. Visit here to purchase tickets

When: From 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Where: The Corazon Cinema and Café is located at 36 Granada St. in downtown St. Augustine, FL 32084.

‘Our Time: Celebrating Women’ is funded in part by the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council, Florida Humanities, The Community Foundation of Northeast Florida and Flagler College Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP).

For more information, visit: https://www.ourtimewomen.org/ or contact Karen Watts at: [email protected], or (301) 832-4210.