5 Minute Salute with Phillip Justice of NLP Logix

On 5 Minute Salute our host Dan Bean talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Dan has the honor to speak with Phillip Justice of NLP Logix.

NLP Logix specializes in providing AI solutions to business problems

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?

I love problem solving and looked for a high performing team to join post-military transition.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Certifications, networking

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?

Recently transitioned from the Navy. Retired (med) LCDR. I was a helicopter pilot (MH-60R)

NLP Logix has been working in AI and LLM for the last 13 years, way before it caught mainstream attention!

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?

Continue to learn and contribute to NLP Logix’s team and mission.

