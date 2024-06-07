Finding Your Frequency with Rob Ellis of Murphy and Ellis PLLC

On this episode of Finding Your Frequency, your host, Brian Sexton, sits down and tunes in to conversations with some of the best and brightest creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs that Jacksonville has to offer. Today, Brian sits down with Rob Ellis of Murphy and Ellis PLLC.

Short company description:

JACKSONVILLE BUSINESS LAW FIRM PROVIDES PRIMARY CARE FOR YOUR FLORIDA BUSINESS

Strong legal team spots issues and saves clients time and expense

In 2013, a diverse group of accomplished attorneys came together to form Murphy & Ellis, PLLC. Our goal was to create a law firm with an emphasis on relationships, where we could take the time to get to know our clients’ businesses, anticipate their needs and provide a higher level of service than larger, more impersonal law firms.

Our attorneys work as a team, bringing together complimentary skills and a wealth of knowledge that covers every aspect of business law.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?:

We have had significant growth by acquiring a number of new clients. Many of them have unique legal obstacles that require special attention.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

We are a boutique style firm that is able to handle many issues that are beyond the scope of firms that have limited areas of practice.

What’s the biggest obstacle you have had to overcome in your business?:

Time management.

How do you define success?:

Enjoy what you do

