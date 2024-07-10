On “Legacy of Leaders,” Whitney Mincey welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice, personal experiences and tips for business leaders and aspiring leaders. This week, Whitney sits down with Larry Adkins of ACBS Insurance Services.

Short company description:

ACBS Insurance Services is an insurance and comprehensive wealth planning company based in Boca Raton, with the majority of their customers residing in the USA. They are a medium-sized company, in business for one year, with a team of 22 consisting of both employees and contractors. ACBS Insurance Services serves a demographic of both males and females aged 65 and older. Customers appreciate saving money and having the right coverage, and they support ACBS Insurance Services for its local expertise.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

National Presence, Over 120 years of combined experience, Process driven organization

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Growth mindset.

View original post: Legacy of Leaders with Larry Adkins of ACBS Insurance Services on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.