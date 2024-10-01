Media Champions with Chris Asmar of Infinity Digital Media LLC

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Chris Asmar of Infinity Digital Media LLC.

We do digital marketing and advertising, pretty much help businesses strengthen and improve their online presence, which helps them grow. We like to look at ourselves more as an accelerator. We aren’t the typical cookie cutter agency, we always try to find custom solutions for our clients.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?

Starting this business 1 year ago!

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?: The rise of AI and its impact on how content is created, because the majority of business owners and agencies will be using it for mainly content creation.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

BNI and Alignable

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Well, an outside Ad agency will have so many more resources available at their disposal to be able to provide a vast array of services for a company, and not just be limited to what one single person is able to do.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Almost every business owner needs to invest in digital marketing. But don’t think of it as what you’re in putting into your company because everybody puts into their company, it’s what you’re getting out of it! That’s what you need to focus on. When you hire the right agency, you will get something out of it.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0